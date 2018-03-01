TRACY (CBS13) — A big rig crashed through a guardrail after the driver lost control in strong winds on Thursday.

The semi-truck was left hanging off the overpass on Interstate 5 at the Interstate 580 flyover for hours.

“I have never seen something like that. I’m glad it didn’t go all the way over because it would have really caused a mess,” said Daniel Barron who was driving a truck through the area.

The California Highway Patrol says the semi-truck crashed through the guardrail and partially drove off the flyover bridge. Officers say slippery roads and strong winds are to blame.

“Yeah, it concerns me because I’m driving this big truck so you have to kind of keep your space and hope that people don’t cut you off,” he said.

CHP officers closed a portion of I-5 while they waited for the truck to be towed away. The crash left many drivers sitting idle for hours.

“It’s horrible. It’s horrible. It rains a little; I tell you everyone comes to a standing stop. I can only speak to what we just went through; I spent almost two hours in the dead stop traffic jam from 580,” said driver Jimi Hodgkinson.

The CHP reminds motorists to increase the distance between the car in front of you because any amount of water can cause a vehicle to lose control. Officers also say to watch your speed.

“Slow down, slow down, you will get there quicker if you slow down or you may have an accident if you don’t,” said Hodgkinson.

The truck driver involved in the accident was driving 55-mph. He was not cited.

The CHP is advising motorists to use alternate routes as crews repair the damage in that portion of I-5.

No one was injured during the incident.