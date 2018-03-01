SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The latest on the storm hitting Northern California on Thursday:

11:59 a.m.

Due to zero visibility, Interstate 80 between Stateline and Colfax is closed.

Caltrans says they are turning all traffic back at Colfax.

Blowing snow is causing low visibility on I-80 in the #Sierra. Plows trying to keep up with snowfall, but it’s coming down hard and fast at Donner Summit (elevation: 7,239). #snow #winterstorm @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac @NWSSacramento pic.twitter.com/1Y2L5llE1l — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) March 1, 2018

High winds and heavy snow are expected to be problems all day. It’s not clear when the freeway will be back open.

Snow plows are working overtime to try and keep Sierra roads open.

#cbs13stormwatch Donner Pass Road In Truckee. Private plow businesses working overtime. It’s a snow day at Truckee schools-kids staying home! pic.twitter.com/a7gmtp0E19 — stevelarge (@largesteven) March 1, 2018

7:59 a.m.

The heavy snow and wind are making for dangerous conditions in the Sierra. Along with possible blizzard-like conditions, an Avalanche Warning will be in effect for Douglas, El Dorado, Nevada and Washoe counties until Friday morning.

Recent Heavy Snow Combined With Wind Will

Result In Widespread Avalanches Both Above And Below Treeline. #CBS13StormWatch pic.twitter.com/w5yJWmj6B2 — Lisa Meadows (@LisaMeadowsCBS) March 1, 2018

In the valley, traffic is slow on Sacramento area freeways.

6:20 a.m.

The Tahoe Truckee Unified School District has declared a snow day.

All schools in the district will be closed on Thursday.

Today is a snow day, all schools are closed. All school activities are cancelled unless notified otherwise. — Tahoe Truckee USD (@TahoeTruckeeUSD) March 1, 2018

Caltrans says a Blizzard Warning will go in effect for the Sierra and Tahoe areas at 8 a.m.

Use #QuickMap for updated roadway conditions and current areas of chain control. Blizzard warning for the mountains/Tahoe area starts 8am Thursday. Seehttps://t.co/HS687UgNj7. — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 1, 2018

Up on the I-80 corridor, snow is fall and wind is pushing it in every direction.

5:30 a.m.

Chain controls are in effect on Interstate 80 from three miles east of Gold Run to seven miles east of Truckee.

Chain controls are also in effect on Highway 50 from 1.5 miles west of Kyburz to Meyers.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. for the valley. Wind gusts up to 55 mph are expected.

12:11 a.m.

A large storm has decided to arrive fashionably late.

As residents across the region prepared for rain and low-elevation snowfall, Wednesday stayed relatively dry with widespread showers in the Sacramento.

But as CBS13 crews were making their way back to the station, rain and snow were starting to build back in.

And make no mistake—a late start to the storm doesn’t mean it’s not coming.

Emergency crews are warning drivers heading up to the Sierra to be prepared with up to three days of rations, including water, if they decide to make the trek. Caltrans will have double the staff working around Kingvale and dozens of plows in force when the snow starts falling, but that won’t make the roads any less treacherous.

If you’re planning on traveling in the Sierra over the next couple of days, consider doing something else, or you may end up turned back to Colfax. The town of 2,000 is expecting to see an influx of visitors turned away from snowpacked roads this weekend.