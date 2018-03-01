LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: A Lego play pit waits full of bricks for children to play in at ExCel on December 10, 2015 in London, England. Brick 2015 is an exhibition dedicated to Lego and runs at London's ExCel over three days starting on the 11th December. It features displays including Harry Potter, landmarks such as Big Ben and a dance music festival. (Photo by Chris Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

SANTEE (AP) — Authorities have arrested a 14-year-old boy they say posted an online threat against a San Diego County school that included a photo of an AR-15 rifle made of Legos.

The boy was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of making terrorist threats.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department says the boy is a freshman at West Hills High School in Santee.

He allegedly posted an Instagram photo of the toy weapon with the warning “Don’t come to school tomorrow.”

Authorities say the student had access to hunting rifles in his home.

A surge in threats against schools has prompted numerous arrests in the wake of the Florida school shooting.

Also Tuesday, San Diego police arrested a 15-year-old boy who allegedly said he planned to shoot up Westview High School.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.