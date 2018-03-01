EL DORADO COUNTY
El Dorado County Fire Station 17, 6430 Pony Express Trail, Pollock Pines
El Dorado County Fire Station 19, 4429 Pleasant Valley Road, Placerville
El Dorado County Fire Station 21, 4040 Carson Road, Camino
El Dorado County Fire Station 72, 7200 Florian Court, Cool
Pioneer Fire Station 38. 7061 Mt. Aukum Road, Somerset
Diamond Springs-El Dorado Fire Station 49, 501 Main St., Diamond Springs
Garden Valley Fire Station 51, 4860 Marshall Road, Garden Valley
Rescue Fire Station 83, 5221 Deer Valley Road, Rescue
El Dorado Hills Fire Station 85, 1050 Wilson Blvd., El Dorado Hills
Cameron Park Fire Station 89, 3200 Country Club Drive, Cameron Park
Mosquito Fire Station, 8801 Rock Creek Road, Placerville
TRACY
Sandbags Available in Inclement Weather 24/7
Boyd Service Center – 520 N. Tracy Blvd – Gate 1
10 bag limit, Self-serve
For more information call Public Works at (209) 831-6300