GOLD RUN (CBS13) – Keep checking back here for the latest updates on the storms hitting Northern California:

9:35 a.m.

Chain controls remain in effect in the Sierra.

Caltrans says max chain controls are in place over Donner Pass from Alta to Stateline.

The ground remains wet and slushy; drivers who need to make the trip up the mountains should be prepared for winter conditions.

Highway 49, 50 and 89 also all have chain controls in effect in the Sierra.

8:30 a.m.

Emergency and utility crews are working to restore power to parts of South Lake Tahoe after the storm damaged power lines.

Multiple trees were brought down by the storm’s powerful winds. South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue crews were out overnight to deal with the downed trees, which took out power lines and also crashed into some structures.

Liberty Utilities says their crews have been replacing a power pole and all residents without power in their area should have service restored by 10 a.m.

6:35 a.m.

Sierra ski resorts got a whole lot of fresh powder with this past storm.

Boreal, Sugar Bowl and Squaw Valley are all reporting they saw 20” of snow.

Soda Springs saw 19” and Northstar reports 17”.

More snow is on the way between Friday and Saturday. The snow line expected to reach all the way down to the 1000-2000’ level.

6:20 a.m.

Several Sierra school districts are closed for the day or are on delay due to storm.

The following districts and schools have declared a snow day:

Camino Union School District

Gold Oak Union School District

Pollock Pines Elementary School District

Pioneer Elementary School

Mountain Creek Middle School

Walt Tyler Elementary School

Both El Dorado High in Placerville and Union Mine High in El Dorado are on a two-hour delayed start due to icy road conditions. School bus service is on a two-hour delay as well, district officials say.

5:45 a.m.

Interstate 80 in the Sierra is back open after being closed for about three hours early Friday morning.

Plows are busy plowing the Gold Run area of I-80 @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/wZjO2APCtM — Sean Bennett (@tvseanb) March 2, 2018

Authorities made the decision to close the road due to spinouts and for crews to plow the interstate and off-ramps.

Chain controls are in effect from Colfax to Stateline on Interstate 80.

Along Highway 50, chain controls are in effect from 4 miles east of Placerville to Meyers.

The valley is expected to have a quiet morning, weather-wise. But storms are expected to return Friday afternoon.

A Winter Storm Warning will remain in effect for the Sierra until Saturday due to the next storm.