Joe joined the CBS13 news team in January of 2018 as part of the station’s reintroduction into sports. You can catch Joe on our weekend CBS Sports Xtra specials as well as during the week during evening sportscasts.

Joe is a proud Chicagoan and he’ll probably be the first one to tell you. Born and raised in the northwest neighborhood of Galewood, he found himself interested in storytelling at a young age.

A graduate of Illinois Wesleyan University, Joe played wide receiver for the Titan football program and was honored to be voted captain by his teammates and coaches his senior season. During college Joe also served as the color commentator for Illinois Wesleyan’s basketball broadcasts.

After college, Joe worked alongside some of Chicago’s most talented reporters and anchors at Comcast SportsNet Chicago where he learned the ins-and-outs of the newsroom as an associate producer. He then went on to earn his Masters of Science in Journalism from Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism. While at Medill, Joe covered major Chicago stories and events ranging from mayoral elections to the NFL Draft.

Before coming to CBS13 Joe spent two years at the CBS affiliate in Lincoln Nebraska. During his time in the Cornhusker state, he covered University of Nebraska athletics and the state’s vast prep sports landscape as well as a wide range of events from World Championship boxing matches to the recent firings and hirings of the Husker football staff.

Joe is looking forward to getting acclimated to the Northern California sports landscape so feel free to drop him a line. In his spare time, you can find him on the golf course or in the kitchen working on a new dish.



