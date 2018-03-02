STOCKTON (CBS13) — Surveillance video shows the fight between San Joaquin County Supervisor Tom Patti and a man who was allegedly assaulting a woman violently near downtown.

The video was made public by the Stockton Police Department to help authorities with finding the suspect.

“There is no question what I had to do,” said Patti.

After two fractures and a broken nose, Patti said he wouldn’t hesitate to jump into another scary situation to help a person escape a violent attack.

“I take my role as supervisor serious, and this is my community, and someone is being violently attacked and assaulted, I am going to engage,” he said.

Just recently, the District 3 supervisor was getting out of his car when a silver vehicle pulled up right next to him. He noticed a young Hispanic woman being assaulted by a man. So, Patti confronted him and ended up throwing the first two punches.

“The fact of the matter is, I defended myself. This person directed his violence, from her to me. When he gets out of the car, and I’m asking him to calm down, and to not punch on that girl, he starts verbally threatening me and starts telling me what he is going to do to me. I know in that moment it’s not a time to take a survey,” said Patti.

Patti said the scuffle lasted for about 30 seconds. The Stockton Police Department is investigating the fight, hoping surveillance video can lead to the man behind the violent assault.

“So, if anybody recognizes people inside that vehicle or even the vehicle itself, please do the right thing and contact us because we need to figure exactly who they are to get their side of the story,” said Joe Silva with the Stockton Police Department.

Supervisor Patti said he doesn’t remember much about the fight and recently saw the video.

“We haven’t been able to figure out exactly, who was inside that vehicle, so that is why by releasing that video, we now have a lot of eyes that are looking at this video,” said Silva.

Anyone with information about the incident or the people in the video is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.