  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    01:00 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    02:00 AMPaid Program
    02:30 AMPaid Program
    03:00 AMLARRY KING SPECIAL REPORT
    03:30 AMMade in Hollywood
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Isla Vista, opioid, opioid crisis, opioid epidemic

ISLA VISTA, Calif. (AP) — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office says nine Isla Vista residents including with drug overdose symptoms were sent to hospitals.

The incident unfolded Thursday night in the community adjacent to the University of California, Santa Barbara.

The Sheriff’s Office initially said all were UCSB students but later said some were not, but did not give a breakdown.

Deputies, UCSB police officers, firefighters and paramedics summoned to a residence found an unconscious male in a vehicle. Housemates said he had ingested alcohol and Oxycontin.

After that person was taken to a hospital, deputies found another who wasn’t breathing. A deputy gave him a dose of an anti-opioid spray and he resumed breathing. Seven other people were also transported.

Eight have been released and the ninth was expected to be released.

___

This story has been corrected to show that sheriff’s office is now saying that not all were UCSB students.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s