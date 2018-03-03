  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    01:00 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    02:00 AMPaid Program
    02:30 AMPaid Program
    03:00 AMLARRY KING SPECIAL REPORT
    03:30 AMMade in Hollywood
    View All Programs
Filed Under:College, Dorm, New York City, Squatting, university

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City college is trying to evict a former student who it says is illegally squatting in her dorm room.

Hunter College has filed a lawsuit against 32-year-old Lisa Palmer, saying the woman owes more than $94,000 in unpaid residence hall fees since she dropped out in 2016.

The lawsuit says Palmer was denied summer housing in 2016. She remained in her dorm, despite the school sending several notices that she would be charged $150 a day if she stayed.

Palmer was issued a 30-day eviction notice in September 2017. She refused to leave, prompting the school to file its lawsuit.

Palmer, a former geography major, says she plans to stay and fight the case.

A Hunter College spokesperson says they cannot comment on pending litigation.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s