LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/CBS13) — Actor David Ogden Stiers has died.

Among his notable roles was playing the talented surgeon and stuffy aristocrat, Major Charles Winchester from “M*A*S*H.” He received 2 Emmy nominations for his role after he replaced the character, Frank Burns.

TMZ reports the actor had bladder cancer.

He died at home in Oregon.

Stiers was 75.