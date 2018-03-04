DAVIS (CBS13) — Davis Police say that the shooting threat made against Harper Jr. High School was a “prank.” Authorities say they identified a male student in his early teens was behind the threat, and investigators found that the threat was a prank.
Davis Joint Union School District posted a letter to the school’s website stating that classes would be taking place on Monday, March 5th.
“Harper Junior High School will be in session for a regular school day on Monday, March 5. We are thankful for the assistance of the Davis Police Department for their thorough investigation and dedication the safety of Davis students. In light of the recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida and other recent tragedies effective partnerships with the Davis Police Department are more important than ever.”