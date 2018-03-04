(credit: CBS Sacramento)

DAVIS (CBS13) — Harper Junior High School in Davis will be closed Monday while police investigate an anonymous shooting threat. The threat claimed a shooting was going to take place on Monday, March 5th. The school says someone anonymously reported the threat on a mobile app called “Stop-it” which lets users report inappropriate behavior. The decision to close was announced in a letter to parents that was posted to the school’s website on Saturday.

There are no known threats to other schools in the city–but police will be present to monitor. Classes will continue the following Tuesday.