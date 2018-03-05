SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating a deadly collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Officers are on scene in the area of North 16th and Ahern streets.
Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene a little before 3 a.m. to investigate a reported collision involving a person and a car.
Medics had pronounced the person dead at the scene by the time officers arrived. The person has only been identified at this point as a man.
The area of A Street between 16th and Ahern will be closed for several hours while authorities reconstruct the scene.
Police say the driver is cooperating with the investigation.