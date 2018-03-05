BREAKING:Man missing after falling out of boat on Lake Natoma
Filed Under:Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating a deadly collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Officers are on scene in the area of North 16th and Ahern streets.

Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene a little before 3 a.m. to investigate a reported collision involving a person and a car.

Medics had pronounced the person dead at the scene by the time officers arrived. The person has only been identified at this point as a man.

The area of A Street between 16th and Ahern will be closed for several hours while authorities reconstruct the scene.

Police say the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

