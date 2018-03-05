FOLSOM (CBS13) — A student was arrested after a reported threat against Vista Del Lago High School in a text message that prompted a lockdown on Monday.
Ryan Bernal, 18 of Rancho Cordova, was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats.
The school received a report of a threat against the school from a student who was not at school on Monday. The school was placed on lockdown, but that was later lifted and school went on as normal.
- Another student was arrested in West Sacramento, accused of making threats that prompted a lockdown at River City High School. The unidentified juvenile male is also accused of making criminal threats, a felony.
- A former Roseville high school student was arrested after making threats on social media directed at a student at Adelante High School. Oakmont High School also received similar information. The suspect was found at a Chipotle on Douglas Boulevard on Monday without incident. An AR-15-style weapon was found in the suspect’s vehicle according to the school district, but there’s no indication it was intended to be used to carry out any threats made.
- A verbal rumor of a planned shooting at a Tokay High School rally in Lodi prompted school officials to cancel the rally. Police found no credible threat.