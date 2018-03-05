  • CBS13On Air

FOLSOM (CBS13) — A student was arrested after a reported threat against Vista Del Lago High School in a text message that prompted a lockdown on Monday.

Ryan Bernal, 18 of Rancho Cordova, was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats.

vista del lago Arrests Made In Threats Against Folsom, West Sacramento Schools

The school received a report of a threat against the school from a student who was not at school on Monday. The school was placed on lockdown, but that was later lifted and school went on as normal.

  • Another student was arrested in West Sacramento, accused of making threats that prompted a lockdown at River City High School. The unidentified juvenile male is also accused of making criminal threats, a felony.
  • A former Roseville high school student was arrested after making threats on social media directed at a student at Adelante High School. Oakmont High School also received similar information. The suspect was found at a Chipotle on Douglas Boulevard on Monday without incident. An AR-15-style weapon was found in the suspect’s vehicle according to the school district, but there’s no indication it was intended to be used to carry out any threats made.
  • A verbal rumor of a planned shooting at a Tokay High School rally in Lodi prompted school officials to cancel the rally. Police found no credible threat.

 

