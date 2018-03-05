FOLSOM (CBS13) — A student was arrested after a reported threat against Vista Del Lago High School in a text message that prompted a lockdown on Monday.

Ryan Bernal, 18 of Rancho Cordova, was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats.

The school received a report of a threat against the school from a student who was not at school on Monday. The school was placed on lockdown, but that was later lifted and school went on as normal.