LOS ANGELES (AP) – A Southern California woman who performed an illegal buttocks enhancement that sent a woman to the hospital has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Ana Hernandez of Monterey Park was sentenced Monday for receiving an adulterated medical product. She also was ordered to pay $125,000 in fines and restitution to the victim.

Prosecutors say Hernandez pocketed more than $40,000 performing black-market augmentations.

City News Service says Hernandez told a client she was injecting a “natural product” but the unknown liquid probably was silicone smuggled from Mexico.

The woman said she had to be hospitalized after the material migrated to her back, hips and legs.

 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

