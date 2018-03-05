SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Luis Bracamontes is due in court Monday morning for the penalty phase of his jury trial.

Bracamontes confessed to killing Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy Danny Oliver and Placer County sheriff’s detective Michael Davis Jr. in 2014.

Last month, Bracamontes was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder.

At several points during the trial, Bracamontes acted out in court – prompting the judge to remove him from the courtroom.

Bracamontes faced a total of 15 charges. He was found guilty on all counts, including five special circumstances, and is now eligible for the death penalty.