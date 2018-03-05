MODESTO (CBS13) – Two teenage boys are under arrest on suspicion of robbing a Modesto market Monday morning.

The incident started at the BZ Mart along the 1500 block of Miller Avenue.

Modesto police say armed suspects stole oil from the store around 9:30 a.m. Later, a few blocks down the road, a witness spotted the suspects pushing a car down Miller Avenue.

Officers soon caught up to the suspects in an alleyway between Fusco Avenue and San Juan Drive. Three people were taken into custody, but only two were eventually arrested: 18-year-old Travis Holt and a 15-year-old accomplice.

A gun and the item the suspects allegedly stole from the store have been recovered by officers.