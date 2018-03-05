SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento icon has passed away.
Russ Solomon, who founded Tower Records in Sacramento in the 1960s, reportedly died on Sunday. He was 92.
At its peak, Tower Records had more than 200 stores in 30 countries on 5 continents. But, the company went bankrupt in the mid-2000s as the music industry shifted towards digital.
Solomon was featured in the 2015 documentary “All Things Must Pass,” directed by Colin Hanks, which chronicled the rise and fall of the record empire.
The icon’s passing has led to an outpouring of remembrances about Solomon and the times people spent in the aisles at Tower Records:
A handful of Tower Records franchises still exist in several countries outside the US.