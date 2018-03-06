SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Parolees convicted of federal crimes will be spending more time along Franklin Boulevard, near two elementary schools.

The Sacramento City Council approved a proposal Tuesday, to bring a federal adult day center to the area. The idea is scaring many parents and officials in the Sacramento City Unified School District.

“It’s just crazy, it’s not fair, and they should come up with better solutions to try to protect the kids, you know, it’s just not right,” said Michelle Luster.

Michelle Luster’s three children attend Bowling Green McCoy Elementary, one of two schools about 1,000 feet away from a proposed parolee day center.

“Do you think that’s really safe to put one right down the street?” questioned Luster.

Luster is fired up over the idea, and says bringing parolees near school children is a recipe for disaster.

“It’s not fair to parents and their kids,” she added.

“Students and their parents walk by this facility every day, and they are coming and going from school,” said Alex Barrios, spokesman for Sac City Unified.

He says the proposed location is less than ideal for district officials.

“These are adult offenders, these are serious offenders in our point of view, and they are the types of offenders we have concerns for our kids,” said Barrios.

But GEO Re-entry Services, the company which would oversee the center, says the building used to be a probation office and is already zoned for this type of program.

A spokeswoman tells CBS13 “convicted felons released from jail currently drive to Oakland, San Francisco or Fresno for these critical services … the services being provided at the Sacramento day center will help them be successful.”

The day center would serve 30 low-level parolees convicted of drug, fraud and Internet crimes. The center would provide services including counseling and job assistance.

Some parents say they’re not convinced. One mom is ready to take matters into her own hands.

“I would probably move her school; that’s just too close,” she said.

The founders of the project say the offenders are electronically monitored 24-7. CDCR will help funnel in the parolees to the day center.

District officials say they’re now looking at new security measures with the project’s approval.