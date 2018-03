MODESTO (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating a threat made against a Modesto middle school Tuesday morning.

The Modesto Police Department says the threat was made on a nation-wide crisis line. The caller reportedly made a threat to harm bullies at Mark Twain Junior High on Tuesday.

Officers with @ModestoPolice providing extra security at Mark Twain today following threat made on a nation-wide crisis line to harm bullies at the school. The validity of the threat has been undetermined – @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/1X8kr1S2IH — Carlos Correa (@CarlosCorrea2) March 6, 2018

Detectives are still looking into the validity of the threat.

Extra security will be present at Modesto schools in light of the threat, police say.