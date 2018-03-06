ANAHEIM (KGTV) — Daydreaming about Disneyland right now? You can visit the “Happiest Place on Earth” without leaving your house.

Google Maps now has a Street View available for Disney Parks in the U.S.

In a blog post, Google Street View Program Manager Deanna Yick said, “Be our guest at 11 Disney Parks, and with Street View, anything your heart desires will come to you – castles, rides, attractions to infinity and beyond.”

The locations: Pandora – The World of Avatar Epcot, Orlando Epcot, Morocco Disney Magic Kingdom Park, Orlando Disney Springs, Orlando Disney California Adventure, Anaheim Guardians of the Galaxy, Anaheim Toontown, Anaheim Disney Hollywood Studios, Orlando Disney Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, Orlando

