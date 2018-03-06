SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A 26-year-old Sacramento man is under arrest and facing charges of possessing child pornography.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says they’ve been investigating Javontae Rucker after getting a tip. Detectives say they found more than 1000 files of child porn on accounts linked to Rucker during their investigation.

Rucker was taken into custody on Saturday. He’s scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Detectives are still investigating and are trying to identify where the incidents happened and Rucker’s suspected victims. Anyone who thinks they may have been victimized is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at (916) 874-3002.

Rucker is being held at Sacramento County Jail on $50,000 bail.