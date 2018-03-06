LODI (CBS13) – A man is behind bars for allegedly firing a flare gun at Walmart employees.

Lodi police officers responded to the Walmart along Lower Sacramento Road early Tuesday morning and found 18-year-old Daniel Aguiar with a flare gun in his waistband.

The suspect was arrested at gunpoint without incident, officers say.

It was determined that the suspect had fired one flare toward the main entrance of the business after being involved in an argument with employees.

No injuries or damage was reported.