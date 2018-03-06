STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police are asking everyone to keep an eye out for a missing 16-year-old.

Wesley Morrison left his north Stockton home on Feb. 10 with a relative. The teen then ran away from that relative at 8th Street, near Interstate 5, after a disagreement.

He hasn’t been seen since.

Police say Wesley has never ran away before. He is believed to have had a backpack and laptop with him at the time of his disappearance.

Wesley was last seen wearing grey baseball cap, grey hoodie, jeans and Air Jordans.

Anyone who sees Wesley or knows where he might be is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8323.