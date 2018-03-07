  • CBS13On Air

PITTSBURGH (CBS13) — Who would have thought doing the dishes could be a life-or-death chore?

Rick Nicholson thought about sitting on a bench in the living room of his home, but decided he’d wash the dishes first.

CBS Pittsburgh reports that decision likely saved his life.

Shortly after he made that choice, an SUV veered off the road and plowed into the living room where Nicholson would have been sitting.

“He decided to do dishes instead. So, he was in the far room back there, in the kitchen,” his girlfriend Shannon Joyner said. “The bench literally flew into pieces.”

