SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The latest on Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ visit to Sacramento on Wednesday:

9 a.m.

Protesters remain outside the Sawyer Hotel after Sessions’ speech Wednesday morning.

Sessions left promptly after giving the speech to the California Peace Officers Association.

Gov. Jerry Brown and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra are scheduled to give a speech in reaction to Sessions at 9:30 a.m.

8:17 a.m.

Sessions has taken the stage and is now speaking. Head here for a live stream of the event.

US atty Jeff Sessions speaking at the CA Peace Officers’ Association 26th annual Law Enforcement Legislative Day, says it’s important to have law & order in CA. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/REJgaaXF3m — Kelly Ryan (@kellyinmedia) March 7, 2018

7:32 a.m.

Gov. Jerry Brown and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra will holding a press conference after Sessions’ speech Wednesday morning.

At a time of unprecedented political turmoil, Jeff Sessions has come to California to further divide and polarize America. Jeff, these political stunts may be the norm in Washington, but they don’t work here. SAD!!! — Jerry Brown (@JerryBrownGov) March 7, 2018

The press conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. at the State Capitol. The remarks will be streamed live on CBS13.

Brown and Becerra are expected to react to Sessions’ decision to sue California over its sanctuary city policies.

6:30 a.m.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expected to arrive at the Kimpton Sawyer Hotel at 8 a.m. and begin speaking to the California Peace Officers Association right away.

He is expected to leave immediately after his speech.

A number of groups are planning protests outside the hotel starting at 7:30 a.m.

The California Highway Patrol will be patrolling the streets around the hotel along with U.S. Marshals, the FBI and Sacramento police.