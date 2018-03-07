  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:arson, Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Authorities are looking for a man who lit someone’s car on fire in Stockton over the weekend.

The whole incident was caught on surveillance camera.

Stockton police say, on Saturday, someone walked up to an SUV parked in the driveway of a home along the 9200 block of Neville Way and started pouring liquid onto the vehicle.

The person – who was apparently smoking a cigarette the whole time – then lit a piece of paper and threw it at the SUV – sparking a burst of flames.

The suspect is last seen running into a waiting car.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Stockton police at (209) 937-8377.

