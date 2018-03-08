TRACY (CBS13) — A deadly shooting in the middle of a residential neighborhood has a lot of families concerned for their safety.

According to detectives, a 20-year-old man was shot to death as he was driving through the streets late Wednesday night.

The Tracy Police Department is investigating the murder of a 20-year-old man who they say was driving through a north Tracy neighborhood when he was shot.

“There was police cars everywhere, and later on they blocked this street right here,” said neighbor, Zeke Ascencio.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Neves Street and Johnson Court. Police say the victim managed to continue driving for another block before he died.

“In my neighborhood, nothing like that ever happens, like that, you know, I mean. Theft has been, but not no murder,” he said.

The 20-year-old victim crashed into a car. The owner of the vehicle said it all unfolded right in front of his home.

“Well, the chaotic scene, of course, the wife called 911, and they sent the ambulance of course. The police got here first, the fire trucks, the paramedics, and the ambulance. The ambulance was here for about an hour on the street. They were working on the fella, but they couldn’t bring him back so you know he just went,” said another neighbor who did not want to be identified.

The SWAT team entered a home, just around the corner on Johnson street. Police wouldn’t say why, only that it was part of the investigation.

“Of course, you get a little shook up when stuff like that happens, but it happened, what can I do, what can I say,” said the neighbor.

Police said they do not have any suspects right now. This is an on-going investigation. Police have not released the identity of the 20-year-old victim.