SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento police have released the body camera footage of a struggle between an officer and a suspect in February.

The incident happened on Feb. 22. Officers originally responded to the area of Elvas Avenue and J Street that day to investigate a report of a man with a knife. A man, 33-year-old Juan Heras-Castro, was detained and taken to the hospital.

After questioning, officers believed Heras-Castro was having a mental health crisis. He was not in handcuffs because he was being calm and cooperative at that point.

However, as staff at Mercy General Hospital were checking Heras-Castro out, he bolted out the door and into the neighborhood nearby.

As seen in the body cam video, an officer ran after him. Heras-Castro stopped near 39th and H streets and a struggle between him and the officer soon followed.

Police say Heras-Castro managed to take the officer’s gun from the hostler. In the struggle, police say the gun was fired by Heras-Castro three times; no one was hurt.

Eventually, with the help of an off-duty firefighter who happened to be driving by, the gun was taken away from Heras-Castro and he was taken into custody.

Thursday, the Sacramento Police Department released body camera video of the incident as well as several 911 calls.

Heras-Castro remains in custody at the Sacramento County Jail and is facing a felony charge of attempted murder. He is next due in court on April 18.