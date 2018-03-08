  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Home Depot will pay $27 million to settle charges in California that the retailer illegally disposed of hazardous waste and tossed customer records without first rendering personal information unreadable.

The state’s attorney general, Xavier Becerra, said Thursday that inspections of Home Depot trash bins over a two-year span uncovered the violations.

Becerra said the home improvement chain will pay about $16 million in civil penalties, $9 million toward environmental protection and compliance and nearly $2 million to cover costs.

Officials say Home Depot outlets failed to properly manage the disposal of aerosol cans, batteries, electronics, paint and other items, in addition to customer information.

The company said in a statement that it will work with California in its commitment to responsible waste disposal.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

