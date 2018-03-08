  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Residents near San Diego are warned to watch out for a four-legged fugitive: a 5 ½-foot monitor lizard that wriggled out of its cage.

Mike Estevez tells KGTV that a 35-pound reptile named Bubbles was last seen on Sunday at his store, Mike’s Pets in Spring Valley.

Estevez says the carnivorous critter probably managed to escape through a tiny crevice at the bottom of a cage.

Security camera footage shows Bubbles sauntering toward the rear of the store.

Estevez says Bubbles is good around people and often roams the store while customers are around.

But he’s advising anyone who sees the reptile not to try grabbing him.

San Diego County’s Animal Services department is assisting in the search.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s