MODESTO (CBS13) — A scene out of a horror movie played out in Modesto.

A hatchet-wielding man attacked two teenagers in a Modesto park on Sunday.

Investigators a man punched the two 17-year-old teens and attempted to attack them with his hatchet. They were able to escape.

Police arrested Garcia on Sunday on an unrelated charge. He was later linked to the attack and booked on new charges on Thursday, including assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment.