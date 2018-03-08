ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — It’s been three weeks since the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Now parents in Placer County are looking to their schools and asking “are you prepared?”

“It’s scary to think it happens more frequently today,” said Andrew Tagg, a parent in Placer County.

This year alone, Roseville Joint Union High School District has had three separate incidents where a gun was brought to school.

Several agencies came together Tuesday night for a forum on school safety. It’s a joint effort between RJUSD, the Placer County Office of Education, the Placer County Sheriff’s Department, the Roseville Police Department, and Placer County Health and Human Services.

“The purpose of tonight is not to scare you,” said Jack Duran, Placer County supervisor. “Parents have emailed and called my office asking if we were prepared for an event such as the [Parkland] shooting.”

Each agency has a different role to play.

“Once a quarter, we bring all the school districts together, and we actually talk some of these issues through,” said James Anderberg, who is in charge of school safety at the Placer County Office of Education.

Those meetings include training on reuniting parents with their children and dealing with an active shooter on campus.

Placer County Office of Education and Placer County Sheriff’s Department put together a video on active shooters after the 2012 school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. The big takeaways for teachers and students: lock the door, stay in place, and act with courage and determination.

“We hope to have all of the cameras in place on all of our campuses before the beginning of next school year,” said Brad Basham, a spokesperson for Roseville Joint Union High School District.

Something that Tagg never dreamed would be necessary.

“Still very shocking, just to the core,” he said. “You don’t think that’s going to happen but it does, more and more.”