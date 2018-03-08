SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police released body camera footage after a suspect grabbed an officer’s gun and fired.

The initial call came in around 10:30 a.m. from an East Sacramento neighborhood of a man wielding a knife.

Police detained the man and took him to Mercy Hospital.

The officer then assured the man they were at the hospital to help, but just seconds later he takes off.

“Hey, hey no! What are you doing?” the officer shouted in Spanish.

The officer immediately started to chase the man on foot through a nearby neighborhood until they arrived at H Street.

“Why are you running?” the officer asked, but the subject kept walking. ‘I want to give you help.”

But the suspect fought back.

“Don’t do that. Don’t do that!” the officer yelled, and at that point, the suspect grabbed the gun.

The struggle, not seen in the video because the camera fell off, but it was heard.

“He’s firing a gun!” one caller told a dispatcher.

“39th and H and there are shots being fired,” said another caller.

Police later arrested Juan Heras-Castro with help from an off-duty firefighter driving by, but not before the suspect was able to fire off three shots.

“We’re very fortunate that the officer only sustained minor injuries and we are very grateful the off-duty firefighter intervened and helped the officer,” said Sgt. Vance Chandler with Sacramento Police.

In any case, they evaluate what went right and what went wrong.

“For our officer to stay in the fight and make sure that he didn’t get loose, for the suspect to take our officer’s weapon and then stay in the fight to save his own life, that was huge,” Vance said.

Once they secured the gun, the suspect was handcuffed and taken away on a stretcher.

The officer had only minor injuries, and his identity has not been released.

Castro, however, is now facing attempted murder charges of an officer.