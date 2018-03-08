STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police are searching for a man they believe purposely lit a car on fire.

It happened on Saturday along the 9200 block of Neville Way in broad daylight.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 30s or 40s. The surveillance video shows the suspect pouring a flammable liquid on a suburban, the lights it up.

“It doesn’t surprise me,” said Kim Kearney.

Kearney lives next door and says this isn’t the first time her neighbor’s property has been vandalized.

“He has an ex-wife apparently who comes here often and she has slashed his tires, what I’m aware of at least, 8 to 10 times,” Kearney added.

Kearney says her neighbor has complained about his ex since he moved next door about six months ago.

She says since then, her quaint street has become chaotic.

“She set fire to the garage in several places which you can see, very nerve-wracking to have that kind of a neighbor,” Kearney said.

Kearney’s young grandson William says he’s scared one day someone will get hurt.

“It could just blow up and catch one of my friends on fire,” said the young boy.

“Now detectives are trying to piece together why this vehicle was targeted,” said Officer Joey Silva.

According to the Stockton police spokesman, the victim tells detectives he doesn’t recognize the man in the video.

“We really need to get this guy off the streets before he does this again,” said Silva.

The victim declined to speak on camera on Wednesday; his suburban was still sitting in his driveway damaged from the arson.

“I’m hoping that maybe he’ll move,” said Kearney.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward leading up to the arrest of the suspect.