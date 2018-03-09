Hartford, Conn. (WTIC) — Police said a man answering to a stolen car charge drove a stolen car to court in Hartford.

Police said that on Wednesday Jonathan Rivera, 25, was at the Hartford Superior Court on Wednesday to appear before a judge on a charge of first-degree larceny and tampering with a motor vehicle from February.

Parking authority agents scanning license plates outside the courthouse found the car, a 2014 white Subaru Legacy, that had been reported stolen out of Newington.

Police kept an eye on the car, and they arrested Rivera when he got inside and tried to drive away.

Rivera has been charged with second-degree larceny and taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s permission.

