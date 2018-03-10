  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:California Veterans Home, Mass Shooting, victim, Yountville

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (AP/CBS13) — A psychologist who was killed by a former patient at a veterans treatment facility in California was seven months pregnant.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jennifer Gonzales, a clinical psychologist with the San Francisco Department of Veterans Affairs Healthcare System, is being remembered by friends for her commitment to both her family and her job.

Family friend Vasiti Ritova said Saturday that Gonzales was married a year ago and was supposed to travel to Washington D.C. this weekend to celebrate her wedding anniversary.

Ritova, whose niece cares for Gonzales’ grandmother, says she would visit her grandmother every weekend, sing to her and give her baths.

Marjorie Morrison, the founder of a nonprofit organization known as PsychArmor, says Gonzales was “brilliant” and did amazing work with veterans with PTSD.

 

Susan Hennessy, A Brookings Fellow and executive editor of Lawfare, tweeted that Gonzales was “beautiful, unfailingly kind little girl who grew up to be a sunny, beautiful unfailingly kind woman.”

