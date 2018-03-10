LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 18: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks speaks to Richard Sherman #25 in the second quarter of the home opening NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Coliseum on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS13/AP) — Former Super Bowl Champion Richard Sherman has been signed to the San Francisco 49ers according to multiple reports. It comes after the Seattle Seahawks dropped the member of their 2013 Super Bowl team and released the seven-year veteran cornerback Richard Sherman.

Sherman was an overlooked fifth-round draft pick who went on to become a two-time All-Pro who helped anchor a defense that was the league’s best for several years. He was due $13 million for the upcoming season after missing half the 2017 schedule with an Achilles tendon injury.

It was interesting that Richard Sherman agreed to terms with the #49ers after visiting only them. … with $13M per year, it makes sense. Curious to see the details. But at first glance, he makes up for what he would’ve made in Seattle and then some. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2018

The #49ers reached an agreement with former #Seahawks CB Richard Sherman on a 3-year deal worth $39M, source said. $5M signing bonus. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2018