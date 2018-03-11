SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento is mourning a local influential icon. Housing developer Ali Youssefi passed away Saturday after battling cancer at the young age of 35.

Youssefi was an Iranian American who helped develop affordable housing around Sacramento and was most recently redeveloping part of “K” street.

Bay Miry, a business partner, and close friend said in a statement in part: “Ali is truly an angel who possessed a kind and gentle spirit… Ali contributed to the Sacramento artist community in ways that can never be replicated. As I’ve read hundreds of posts and reactions about Ali on my news feed, I’ve cried tears of joy in witnessing all the diverse lives he’s touched.”

Mayor Darrell Steinberg offered his condolences on twitter saying “the loss of Ali is a terrible blow to our city.

Ali was a friend whose generosity, vision and determination helped shape Sacramento into the vibrant and inclusive community it is today. He was an embodiment of Sacramento values and was unfairly taken too early from this world.”