ANTIOCH (CBS13) – Police have shut down a homeless camp built on the roof of an Amtrak station in Antioch.

A concerned citizen first reported the situation to authorities after seeing someone lower a bicycle from the roof recently, Antioch police say.

An officer soon found that someone had set up a camp on top of the roof. From the pictures taken by police, it appears the person had managed to set up a tent and other items inside of a cylindrical structure on the roof.

The officer was soon in a boom truck to evict the person from the roof.

“Homelessness is not a crime and we try to get our homeless citizens into services so they can have a stable environment,” the police department said in a statement about the incident.

