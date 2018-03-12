  • CBS13On Air

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – The Oakland Athletics landed a new starting catcher, finalizing a $6.5 million, one-year contract with free agent Jonathan Lucroy.

The team announced the deal Monday and Lucroy was in spring camp at Mesa, Arizona. The 31-year-old two-time All-Star batted .265 with six home runs and 40 RBIs in 123 games last season for Texas and Colorado, which acquired him on July 30.

Bruce Maxwell, the first major leaguer to kneel for the national anthem last year following NFL players’ leads, had been the projected starter before the acquisition of Lucroy.

Oakland designated left-hander Jairo Labourt for assignment to create roster space for Lucroy.

