  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sacramento, American Airlines, Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a man has been charged with making a false bomb threat after telling a fellow passenger on a plane preparing to depart Chicago that it was going to explode.

Court documents say 28-year-old Michael Bielinski of Chicago told a woman sitting next to him “we’re all going to die” Friday evening as the American Airlines flight was getting ready to leave O’Hare International Airport for Sacramento.

Prosecutors say the woman reported Bielinski smelled of gasoline and took out a pipe containing liquid that turned out to be an electronic cigarette.

The plane returned to the gate and Bielinski was arrested. He was charged Sunday and ordered held on $5,000 bail.

A public defender says Bielinski has hired a private attorney, but the lawyer wasn’t at court Sunday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s