FOLSOM (CBS13) – Police uncovered a big secret when they pulled over a car in Folsom on Friday.

Officers say they found $11,000 worth of bras stuffed in the trunk.

The bras been stolen a short time earlier from a Victoria’s Secret store.

The suspects, 22-year-old Blanca Thalia Quintero and 19-year-old Antanae Lastar Welch, are from the Bay Area. Both women are facing charges of robbery and conspiracy.

An employee at the store told police the women tried to spray her with pepper spray as they made their escape. Quintero is facing a further charge of using tear gas to commit a crime, police say.

Police say that employee wasn’t hurt.