In anticipation of student and staff walkout within its district, Modesto City Schools issued this statement:

Dear MCS Families,

“The tragedy in Parkland, Florida has increased interest in student-led civic engagement actions, including walkouts, rallies and marches.

While we support our students’ rights to peaceful assembly and free expression, we must maintain a safe learning environment, free from disruption and political partiality. It is our expectation that students will adhere to the attendance and behavioral guidelines outlined in our Conduct Code to protect their safety and the safety of others.

Please note it is our expectation that our teachers and staff will not facilitate, participate in, nor endorse, any student protests or walkouts.

Student and staff safety remains our top priority. We continue to evaluate site safety and collaborate with local law enforcement to refine our practices and procedures.

If you have any questions, comments, or concerns, please contact your school administrator or the Public Information Office at publicinfo@mcs4kids.com.

Sincerely,

Craig Rydquist

Interim Superintendent

Modesto City Schools”