RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A Sacramento mother is speaking out, furious with Child Protective Services for placing her children in the care of a foster parent that’s now facing child pornography charges.

“I’m angry. I’m sad. I feel like the system is failing my children. I don’t know what to do” she said.

Her two children are just 6 and 9-years-old, and for their protection, we’re keeping mom’s identity private.

For the past three months her two children were in the care of 36-year-old Kevin Barker, a foster parent now in jail facing multiple child pornography charges.

“And he’s not through a third party. He’s a county social worker. The county picked him” mom said.

Authorities alleged between June of 2016 and March of 2018, Barker, in his Rancho Cordova home, made videos of children and put them online, and orally molested children as they slept.

Mom says she’s upset that CPS didn’t inform her, only learning of Barker’s arrest on the news. And when she called the FBI, she says they couldn’t even tell her if her children were amongst the abused, only that they are on their “list”.

“Now if that means he’s on the list that needs to be questioned, or if he’s on the list because he’s in the videos or pictures, I don’t have the slightest idea” she said.

Her children were first placed in foster care after she got into a domestic dispute with their father, but she still has visitation rights.

“I’m paying for what happened with me and my kids father, but my children don’t have to too,” she said.

Her children are with a different foster family now, but she wants them home for good. She wants CPS to pay for any counseling her children may need, and wants them to answer for how they screen foster families and conduct home visits.

“I have a little saying now, it’s ‘where is CPS for CPS?’ because you’re failing to keep the children safe,” she said.

CPS sent several statements to CBS13 in response to the ongoing criminal investigation and outlining the process it takes to become a foster parent.