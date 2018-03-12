VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Authorities say a bomb threat has prompted all Solano Community College campuses to be evacuated on Monday.
The Solano County Sheriff’s Office says a staff member at the school got a phone call from an unknown man who claimed there were “bombs” at the three campuses. A few minutes after the first call, an unknown woman called and made the same vague threats.
The president of the college has since issued a mandatory evacuation order for all Solano Community College campuses out of an abundance of caution. Classes are canceled for the rest of the day, the school says.
Law enforcement officers are now sweeping the Fairfield, Vacaville and Vallejo campuses. No suspicious items or explosives have been found at any of the campus, authorities say.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.