VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Authorities say a bomb threat has prompted all Solano Community College campuses to be evacuated on Monday.

Attention: We have evacuated all three campuses, Fairfield, Vacaville and Vallejo, due to a bomb threat. All classes for the remainder of the day and tonight are cancelled at all three locations. We will update you as we have more info, — SolanoCollege (@solanocommcolle) March 12, 2018

The Solano County Sheriff’s Office says a staff member at the school got a phone call from an unknown man who claimed there were “bombs” at the three campuses. A few minutes after the first call, an unknown woman called and made the same vague threats.

The president of the college has since issued a mandatory evacuation order for all Solano Community College campuses out of an abundance of caution. Classes are canceled for the rest of the day, the school says.

All students / staff are safe. In an abundance of caution, the Superintendent/Pres. of Solano Community College issues a mandatory evacuation order for all Solano Comunity College campuses after recieving two telephonic bomb threats around noon. This is an ongoing investigation. — Solano Sheriff (@SolanoSheriff) March 12, 2018

Law enforcement officers are now sweeping the Fairfield, Vacaville and Vallejo campuses. No suspicious items or explosives have been found at any of the campus, authorities say.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.