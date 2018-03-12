NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 17: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Perform On NBC's Today at Rockefeller Plaza on November 17, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Country singer Tim McGraw had to cut short his set when he collapsed on stage due to dehydration at a show in Dublin, Ireland, over the weekend.

McGraw had just finished his song “Humble and Kind” at the “Country to Country” festival Sunday when he slumped to his knees.

After about 20 minutes, McGraw’s wife, fellow country star Faith Hill, went on stage to inform concertgoers what happened.

“He’s been super dehydrated and I apologize,” she said. “But I made the decision that he cannot come back out onstage.”

Hill, who’s touring alongside her husband, said, “We’ve all been a little bit dehydrated, traveling so much.”

Dublin was one of the three stops on the Country to Country festival.

McGraw and Hill will begin a 29-city US tour in Richmond, Virginia, on May 31.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.