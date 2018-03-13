NEVADA CITY (CBS13) – A child has died in a crash near Nevada City that officers suspect was DUI-related.

It happened along Highway 20 near Harmony Ridge Road around 9 p.m. Monday.

Officials with the California Highway Patrol say the two-year-old boy was not restrained in an appropriate car seat.

Officers say the driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned several times; the passenger was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver suffered a few injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. The boy was pronounced dead at Sierra Nevada Memorial hospital.

Officers say it was determined that the driver, 38-year-old Grass Valley resident Albert J. Silva, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash and he was placed under arrest.

The highway was closed for about an hour but has since reopened.