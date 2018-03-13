WEATHERRain is moving across our region. Track it with live, interactive radar.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jamestown, Tuolumne County

JAMESTOWN (CBS13) – A Tuolumne County gentleman’s club went up in smoke early Tuesday morning.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office says they got a call from California Highway Patrol just before 3:30 a.m. that Rosalinda’s in Jamestown was on fire.

jamestown club fire 1 tuolumne county sheriffs office Fire Doused At Motel Next To Recently Raided Strip Club In Jamestown

The fire at the hotel next to the gentleman’s club. (Credit: Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office)

Units from Cal Fire were already at the scene when deputies arrived. Apparently, a motel next to the club had caught fire. The flames spread to the club, but firefighters were able to knock the flames down.

The club was raided by authorities earlier in March. The raid resulted in 10 arrests.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s