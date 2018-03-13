JAMESTOWN (CBS13) – A Tuolumne County gentleman’s club went up in smoke early Tuesday morning.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office says they got a call from California Highway Patrol just before 3:30 a.m. that Rosalinda’s in Jamestown was on fire.

Units from Cal Fire were already at the scene when deputies arrived. Apparently, a motel next to the club had caught fire. The flames spread to the club, but firefighters were able to knock the flames down.

The club was raided by authorities earlier in March. The raid resulted in 10 arrests.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.