MODESTO (CBS13) – Detectives have arrested a man suspected of impersonating a sheriff’s deputy in Modesto.

The Modesto Police Department says, last week, officers investigated a report of someone who appeared to be a deputy who walked into the Vintage Massage business on Dale Road. The man, who was wearing a sheriff uniform shirt, went into several rooms and opened drawers and cabinets.

Witnesses say the man left through the front door without saying anything to employees.

Investigators soon learned about a similar incident that happened the day before at another Vintage Massage business on McHenry Avenue. That time, a man wearing a jacket over a uniform shirt went into the store and started searching rooms.

An employee talked to him, but the man then took his jacket off and said he was a cop, witnesses say.

Detectives recognized the suspect from an encounter back in February. He was identified as 52-year-old Ceres resident Doyle Swarm.

Swarm was arrested and officers say a uniform shirt was found at his home. He was booked at Stanislaus County Jail and is now facing charges of impersonating an officer.